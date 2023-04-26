Reset your work clock

byGeorge S. Chua
April 26, 2023
3 minute read
George S. Chua - FINEX Free Enterprise
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

A casual search on the Internet about the habits of billionaires and millionaires indicate that many if not most of them wake up as early as 4 a.m. As an example, an August 18, 2022, article published by CNBC, said that “nearly two-thirds of successful CEOs say they wake up at 6 a.m. or earlier.”

There are also a number of scientific studies indicating that the brain functions better during this time rather than later at night.

In spite of this, many managers and professionals, particularly the younger people work well into the night but, unfortunately, also wake up much later, some as late as noontime. Does this make sense?

The normal excuses I hear are that they are running after a deadline or there is just too much work to do. I can understand working a few hours more to meet a deadline or prepare for an important meeting or presentation; but only once in a while and certainly not on a sustained basis.

If you end up working the same number of hours but have different times of doing it, just try to shift into a more practical time unless your job demands you to work at certain hours due to dealing with others in a different time zone or you are in a night shift. Let’s say you have to work eight hours a day with a 1-hour break in between. Would you prefer to be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.?

There are practical reasons for working during the core time of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your clients, suppliers, business partners and government agencies are open this time so you can maximize the time you can access them. In addition, the full resources of your own organization will most likely be available during these normal office hours.

Furthermore, it is a myth that 14-hour work days on a prolonged basis is sustainable. Working every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for more than a week or so is impossible without compromising the quality of your work and your physical well-being, even if you work from home. There have been sufficient studies on the adverse effects of not getting 7 or more hours of sleep daily.

Your family and social life is also bound to suffer if you have become a night owl. You will end up having less overlap time to be able to have meals together, enjoy each other’s company and spend quality time together. If you think about it, there really isn’t much to be gained from shifting to a later working schedule.

It is merely are illusion of hard work if you burn the midnight oil. Working at 100 percent of your potential for eight hours a day is certainly better than working at 50 percent of your potential for 14 hours a day.

Consider making the move to reset your work clock to more normal hours and I am certain it will improve the quality of your life, enhance your career and improve your performance. The choice is yours to make.

The views and comments of Dr. George S. Chua are his own and not of the BusinessMirror or the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex). The author was 2016 FINEX President, 2010 to 2020 FPI President and currently an active entrepreneur with investments in fintech, broadcast, media, telecommunications and properties. Comments may be sent to georgechuaph@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
George S. Chua
President and CEO of Bayan Automotive Industries Corp. FINEX former president.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

‘Power spot prices to remain at P7/kwh on rising demand’

byLenie Lectura
April 26, 2023

Related Posts

Column box-DR. JESUS LIM ARRANZA
Read more
3 minute read

A quick peek at product standards in the Philippines

Standards provide the fundamental building blocks for product development, which make it easier to understand and compare competing products. A standard represents an agreed-upon norm used by industries and the government that outlines the best method to complete a task, like developing a product, providing a service, or controlling a process. Product standards also help support basic consumer protection as enshrined in the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection by helping to raise levels of quality, safety, reliability and efficiency.

byDr. Jesus Lim Arranza
April 26, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Dealing with pressure

Carlo Atienza-Sui Generis

WHEN I was promoted to become a supervisor in a previous organization, I found myself managing licensed teachers when I was not even a licensed teacher myself. That brought me so much pressure because I had to prove that even if I was not licensed, I could lead them. The same thing happened when I moved to another organization when I was asked to become a manager. I asked my leader then, “Why me?” and she answered, “Why not?” I was one of the newer members of the team and I again found myself trying so hard to prove that I earned the position.

byCarlo Atienza
April 26, 2023