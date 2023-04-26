Puno takes over as president of national boxing association

ROBERTO “ROBBIE” PUNO took over as president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) and vowed to continue the program of his predecessor Ed Picson, who passed away recently.

“I can only hope to equal the task he [Picson] has done at ABAP,” said Puno, a congressman from Antipolo City’s First District. “I will never be as good as Ed Picson when it comes to knowledge about sports and the know-how. But I will continue his vision.”

“We’re still mourning his death,” said Puno, previously the ABAP vice president.

Picson passed away last week due to cancer. He left a legacy at the ABAP that included a bumper harvest of Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio’s silver medals and Eumir Felix Marcial’s bronze at the Tokyo Olympics then as the association’s secretary-general.

Picson, 69, was elected president on November 25, 2021 replacing long-time chief Ricky Vargas. Puno was elected vice president and Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza as vice chairman. Vargas was named chairman.

Puno will be in Cambodia for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games next month to oversee the Filipino boxers campaign and improve on the three gold, one silver and five bronze medals from last year’s Games in Hanoi.

The men’s boxing team is composed of Mark Lester Durens (light flyweight), Rogen Ladon (flyweight), Paalam (bantamweight), Ian Clark Bautista (featherweight), Paul Julyfer Bascon (light welterweight), James Palicte (welterweight), Norlan Petecio (lightweight), John Marvin (light heavyweight) and

Marcus Tongco (heavyweight).

The women’s squad has Olympian Irish Magno (flyweight Petecio (featherweight) and Riza Pasuit (lightweight).

The men are currently in a training camp in Kazakhstan while the women are in Baguio City.

The boxing competition are set May 6 to 15 at the Chrov Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh.