Premium fairways in the South for golf aficionados

Hit the greens to destress.

You’ve probably heard this suggestion thrown around many times during the pandemic when people were looking for ways to safely relax and unwind outside the confines of their homes. After all, golf courses were one of the first recreational spaces to be opened—a welcome treat for everyone raring to go out and have a taste of the outdoors once again.

Golfers will delight playing at Summit Point given Lipa’s cool climate and the Malarayat Mountain Range as a beautiful backdrop.

That affinity for golf, however, continued beyond the pandemic, although this time, families are also trooping to the well manicured courses to enjoy a round of golf. Gone are the days when golf was considered merely as a gentleman’s sport and the fairways are seen as second boardrooms where business deals are negotiated and closed. Today, even kids enjoy spending time on the greens.

Good thing though that one trusted developer has an impressive portfolio of world class golf courses and communities where individuals can play and families can bond.

Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is one of the pioneers in this respect, having built premium fairways, designed by renowned golf course designers and architects. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned player, you’ll find Sta. Lucia’s golf courses are perfect for you. Here are some of them.

Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club

Located in General Trias, Cavite, the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club has four 18-hole fairways, golf club villas and a town center. The golf courses were designed by the world’s best: Isao Aoki, Nick Faldo, Andy Dye and Greg Norman. The Faldo course is said to be the most challenging one in the country, with ravines and a mix of high and low slopes that are sure to test even the pros.

Summit Point Golf & Country Club

Strategically located in the heart of thriving Lipa City in Batangas, the golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and showcases the “World 18” concept, wherein 18 of the world’s best holes will be simulated within the course. Golfers and nature lovers should delight playing here given Lipa’s cool climate and with the Malarayat Mountain Range as a beautiful backdrop.

Orchard Golf and Country Club

Named one of the top golf courses in Asia and one of the top three courses in the Philippines, the Orchard Golf and Country Club is located in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

A famed destination for seasoned golfers, Orchard Golf features two 18-hole championship courses designed by golfing legends Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. The Palmer Course is a traditional parkland layout, measuring over 7,000 yards with fairways winding through the mango groves and punctuated by lakes and large bunkers. At the center of the 36-hole facility is a sprawling clubhouse with over 15,000 sqm of floor space, a grand ballroom that can fit more than 500 people, a 12-lane bowling alley, a basketball and volleyball court, tennis courts and badminton courts, a 25-meter swimming pool and kiddie pond, children’s playrooms, a fitness gym and salon, and even a small movie theater.

Orchard Golf has also been the site of several prestigious international golfing events, including the Johnnie Walker Golf Classic in 1995.