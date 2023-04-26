POC taps chef Bruce for Team PHL in SEAG

April 26, 2023
Chef Bruce Lim (fifth from left) poses with deputy chefs de mission Leonora “Len” Escollante (third from left) and Paolo Tancontian (sixth from left) and local chefs at the Athletes’ Mess Hall in Phnom Penh.
RENOWNED international chef Bruce Lim will cater to the nutritional needs of members of Team Philippines in the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“In as much as we cater to the needs of our athletes and coaches in the competition arena, the POC is also putting premium on their nutritional needs,” Tolentino said. “And we tapped chef Bruce for that purpose.”

Lim was tapped as executive chef by the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee when the country hosted the event in 2019. He will be serving the 804 athletes seeing action in the Cambodia Games that start on May 5 and end on May 17.

He is already in Cambodia with Team Philippines deputy chefs de mission Leonora “Len” Escollante and Paolo Tancontian, who coordinated his function with the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee.

Tolentino said that food and other nutritional needs of athletes who don’t have access to the Games Mess Hall could be delivered to their hotels or competition venues.

