PHL Ambassador to Egypt’s car crashes on way to Sudan border

A FILIPINO diplomat was injured when the car of the Philippine Embassy in Cairo figured in a vehicular accident as Embassy officials were trying to rush to the Egypt-Sudan border to help distressed OFWs, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

Vice Consul Bojer Capati suffered back injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Egypt.

Ambassador Ezzedin Tago and his driver who were also in the car with Capati were not injured.

The Embassy car was a “total wreck” as it rolled over twice and hit a road barrier Tuesday 4am (10am Philippine time), De Vega told BusinessMirror.

“That is how the DFA is committed to our OFWs. Muntik nang mamatay si Ambassador Tago. He’s going there for our kababayans,” the DFA undersecretary for migrant workers’ affairs said.

The Philippine Embassy in Cairo had earlier dispatched a consular team at the border to fetch the Filipinos in Wādī Ḥalfā in northern Sudan. But it turned out, Egyptian authorities have become stricter at the border, stopping a deluge of fleeing refugees coming from Sudan.

“Nagmamadali sina Ambassador Tago kasi magbubukas na yung clearance at the port of entry,” De Vega said.

The busload of 50 Filipino Islamic scholars who left Khartoum Monday, and another batch of OFWs, are stranded at the border and require additional documentation.

Then there’s another group of 21 Filipino evacuees who fled on their own volition and have already gone past the Egypt border but are being held. Egyptian immigration authorities are threatening to deport the Filipinos back to Sudan if their papers are not processed.

Many Filipinos left Sudan without valid passports or exit visas to Egypt.

“Ambassador Tago will go back to Cairo and will still go back to the border because his presence might be needed there at the border,” De Vega said.