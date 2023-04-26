PFMPEPCI meets with new Insurance Commissioner

The Philippine Federation of Memorial, Pension and Education Plan Companies Inc. (PFMPEPCI) recently had a courtesy visit with the new Insurance Commission Chief, Hon. Atty. Reynaldo A. Regalado (center), on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Insurance Commission, 1071 United Nations Avenue, Ermita, Manila.

Present during the meeting were Federation President Elmer M. Lorica (third from left), Vice President Jaime B. Dizon (second from right), Director and Treasurer Catalino Marius A. Guingon (rightmost), Director Rene P. Roy (second from left), and members Jocelyn Vivo (leftmost) and Ronnie U. Collado (third from right).

The meeting aimed to discuss the current state of the pre-need industry, and to strengthen the partnership between the Federation and the Commission.

The Federation representatives expressed their commitment to supporting the Commission’s efforts to regulate and promote the growth of the pre-need industry in the country.