PBA D-League unfurls at Ynares

DE LA SALLE-ECOOIL begins its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University (CEU) as the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants Cup comes off the wraps on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Topex Robinson debuts as head coach of the Green Archers, who won last year’s tournament by beating Marinerong Pilipino, 91-78, in Game 3 of the finals.

Marinerong Pilipino tied-up with San Beda Red Lions this time and will be one of the seven teams seeing action this season.

Also in the fold are reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champion Wang’s Basketball-Letran, AMA Online, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and the Philippine Sports Performance Fitness Gym.

The De La Salle-EcoOil-CEU encounter is the main game on opening day at 4 p.m., after Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Philippine Sports Performance Fitness Gym take the floor at 2 p.m.

“Not just De La Salle, San Beda and Letran because the other collegiate teams are also beefing up their lineups,” PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We expect the teams to be stronger because of their development programs that are geared toward their mother teams,” Castro added.

All games will be shown live on One Sports and PBA Rush and played at Ynares Pasig and FilOil-EcoOil Centre every Tuesday and Thursday.

Castro announced in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. that the D-League will only have one conference this year and in 2024.

“For now, based on the calendar entering the 48th season with two conferences of the PBA, we’ll have one D-League conference by 2024,” he said.