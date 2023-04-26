Pag-Ibig awards Ovialand

REAL estate firm Ovialand Inc. (Ovialand) announced last April 17 it was awarded by the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-Ibig) as the eighth “Pag-Ibig Fund Accredited Developer for the year 2022.”

Ovialand said in a statement it was recognized for significantly contributing to Pag-Ibig Fund’s efforts “of providing every Filipino worker the opportunity to own a home.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that Ovialand was named as one of the Pag-Ibig Fund Accredited Developers in the country, having bagged similar recognitions since 2019.

The company plans to raise as much as P2 billion through an initial public offering.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for initiatives such as building more homes in areas such as Laguna, Batangas, Quezon and Bulacan.