NU gets back at UST, UE breaks into win column at UP’s expense

NATIONAL University avenged its first-round loss to University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14, but it was University of the East (UE) which made the loudest noise in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball action at a jampacked Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

UE scored its breakthrough win at the expense of University of the Philippines (UP), 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 15-12, for its first win in 13 matches this season, while dealing the Lady Maroons their 10th straight setback.

The Lady Warriors also beat the Lady Maroons for the first time in 18 matches, or since January 15, 2012, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.

“There’s no more pressure for us and all season long, we just couldn’t play good enough,” UE head coach Ronwald Dimaculangan said. “I just told the girls to enjoy the matches and see if they could get a winning play.”

KC Cepada led UE with 19 points, including two blocks, and 14 digs while fellow rookie Van Bangayan netted 15 points and 17 digs. Ja Lana contributed 10 points, three she made in the fifth set where UP committed most of its 38 errors.

Steph Bustrillo led the Fighting Maroons with 21 points on 17 attacks, two blocks and two aces, while Niña Ytang added 14 points.

With its fifth straight win, NU rose to solo second at 10-3, while pushing UST into to a tie for third place with Adamson University at 9-4.

Alyssa Solomon led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, Mhicaela Belen unleashed 16 points on 13 spikes and three blocks to go with 12 excellent receptions and Vange Alinsug and Sheena Toring contributed 10 and nine points, respectively, for NU.

Laure led the Golden Tigresses with 17 points but was limited to 15 of 43 attacks, while Imee Hernandez uncorked 14 points, including five of the team’s 13 blocks.