Marcos econ managers asked to justify raising NFA buffer stock

The Marcos government’s economic managers were prodded Wednesday by opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros to justify Malacañang’s move to raise the rice buffer stocks of the National Food Authority (NFA).

“Maybe the economic managers should more rigorously justify why raising the stock of rice in NFA warehouses makes more sense than other programs that could protect families that might experience loss of livelihoods and hunger,” Hontiveros said.

In a statement, the senator stressed: “Dapat munang siguraduhin na may nakalaang ayuda sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan.”

She recalled that during the 2016 El Niño: “Maraming laman ang mga warehouses ng NFA, pero ang problema ay walang pambili ang mga mahihirap. Hindi na dapat maulit ang nangyaring karahasan sa Kidapawan dahil ayaw buksan para sa mga nagugutom ang warehouses.”

The opposition lawmaker also cited reports that sanitary and phytosanitary clearances have already been issued for more than 3 million metric tons of rice to be imported by the private sector and nearly one-third of this has already arrived, adding: “Sapat yan para punan ang inaasahang kakulangan sa lokal na produksyon.”

“We know that the price of fertilizers has already gone down dramatically and the budgets for inputs and irrigation for the rice sector have been more than doubled for this year. Sapat dapat ito para makapaghanda ng masaganang ani dahil sa dulo pa naman ng taon tatama ang El Niño.”

Should there be additional rice deliveries in the warehouses, she stressed it would be better if it would come from local producers.

The senator agreed with the National Economic and Development Authority that prepositioning of NFA rice stocks should only be done in selected localities, like the isolated places and those suffering from shortages and price spikes.