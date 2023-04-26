Manila Hearing Aid leads Interacoustics Seminar

The country’s pioneer in hearing care, Manila Hearing Aid (MHA), partnered with the top-notch provider of diagnostic hearing and balance equipment, Interacoustics, hosted a seminar for healthcare professionals last April 19 at Edsa Shangri-La Manila in Mandaluyong.

Accessible onsite and virtually, the seminar titled “Audiometry Made Easy with Interacoustics” brought together audiologists, ENTs, students, and other healthcare professionals to explore the latest technology in audiology and how Interacoustics’ equipment and software solutions can help improve patient outcomes.

Interacoustics provides advanced technology and sophisticated solutions to help hearing care professionals give excellent treatment to their patients across the globe. Interacoustics discussed the possibilities of using their equipment in Auditory Evoked Potentials (AEP) and Real-Ear Measurement (REM).

Auditory Evoked Potentials

It measures the activity in the ear and brain when hearing sounds. The measurement is performed by placing electrode patches on the head while playing various sounds.

Interacoustics’ Eclipse is a versatile device that provides a range of advanced diagnostic capabilities, including AEP, auditory steady-state response, vestibular evoked myogenic potentials and otoacoustic emissions. Specifically engineered to integrate seamlessly into your clinical workflow, this sophisticated equipment guarantees complete reliability and consistently delivers accurate, dependable results.

Real-Ear Measurement

Choosing a hearing aid is not just about picking the right one. It’s also important to ensure it fits the patient’s ears correctly and works well for their specific hearing needs. Real-ear measurement helps adjust the hearing aid to work better with the patient’s ears and level of hearing loss.

Interacoustics’ latest offering in hearing aid analysis is the Affinity Compact. This cutting-edge device packs all the features of Affinity 2.0 into a smaller, more versatile package. With enhanced customization options, doctors can select the specific hardware and features that best align with unique clinical requirements. Over the next six months, Interacoustics will showcase the full range of Affinity Compact features and outline how this unit can maximize clinical efficacy.

These Interacoustics equipment and modules were presented by the following leading experts in the field:

Cecilie Naru, BSc, is a Clinical Product Manager at Interacoustics. She is a graduate of the University of Southern Denmark with a degree in audiology. Naru has extensive clinical experience gained from working in hospital clinics, where she focused on the diagnosis, fitting, and rehabilitation of patients with diverse hearing needs, as well as personnel management. Her key areas of expertise include developing innovative rehabilitation technology and providing specialized care to patients with complex hearing issues.

Rasmus Skipper is a Clinical Product Manager at Interacoustics, responsible for overseeing the ABR and OAE products. Since joining the company in April 2022, Rasmus has been committed to delivering high-quality clinical solutions for ABR and OAE. Before joining Interacoustics, Rasmus worked at a university hospital for over 2 years, specializing in conducting ABRs on newborns and adults. Rasmus possesses extensive experience in audiometry and hearing aid fitting. Rasmus holds a Master of Science degree in Audiology from the University of Southern Denmark, underscoring his expertise and knowledge in this field.

Along with Interacoustics’ representatives, MHA’s General Manager Dr. Liza Robles-Abaño Au.D, and some of the Philippines’ top hearing and balance doctors graced the seminar.

MHA and Interacoustics are both committed to advancing the field of audiology and improving patients’ lives through innovative technologies. Their equipment enables clinicians to perform various audiometry tests, including pure-tone audiometry, speech audiometry, and testing.

Manila Hearing Aid is an authorized distributor of Interacoustics equipment in the Philippines. To learn more about audiological and balance equipment, go to manilahearingaid.com.ph.

Contact our customer service for inquiries at customerservice@manilahearingaid.com.ph or +63917.564.HEAR / 8696.1635 loc.701.