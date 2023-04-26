LandBank grants loan to T’bolis

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) announced last week it loaned the T’Boli Farm Growers Multi-Purpose Co-operative P224 million to expand the cooperative’s production of pineapples and pineapple fibers.

The state lender said the bulk of the loan (P180 million) is expected to augment the co-op’s working capital requirements.

About P34 million would go to buying farm tractors, service vehicles, trucks and a backhoe loader and post-harvest facilities for hauling and land preparation, the LBP said in a statement.

It added the remaining P10 million will be used to increase the volume of pineapple fibers that the co-op is exporting to the United Kingdom.