jiu-jitsu world champion Lepri back in May for summer camp

byBusinessMirror
April 26, 2023
1 minute read
Lucas Lepri will hold camp in Nasugbu.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

TOP Brazilian black belt and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJF) Hall of Famer Lucas Lepri returns in May for a summer camp at Club Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Hosted by his first affiliate in Southeast Asia, Lucas Lepri Philippines, the 2023 Lucas Lepri Jiu-Jitsu Camp brings together jiu-jitsu practitioners of all ages from here and abroad keen to learn “the gentle art” from the legendary Brazilian himself.

The camp set May 12 to 14 will also feature some of the country’s top blackbelts.

Beginners and long-time practitioners are welcome to join the camp which features four training sessions, three days of world-class accommodations, full access to club facilities including the beach, pool and gym, recovery sessions led by coach Gelo Abendan of Intent Strength and Conditioning and a breathtaking Sunset Cruise.

Solo and group packages will be available to all participants.

For inquiries on how to be part of this one-of-a-kind Jiu-Jitsu getaway, send a message to 09957637502, 09950450745 or Lucas Lepri Philippines’ Instagram account @lepribjjphilippines.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

US economy loses $26.6 billion each year for failing to accommodate menopause

by
April 26, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

THE All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate 1 British pound (about $1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine—which could top 500,000 pounds ($620,000)—after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war.

byThe Associated Press
April 26, 2023