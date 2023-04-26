jiu-jitsu world champion Lepri back in May for summer camp

TOP Brazilian black belt and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJF) Hall of Famer Lucas Lepri returns in May for a summer camp at Club Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Hosted by his first affiliate in Southeast Asia, Lucas Lepri Philippines, the 2023 Lucas Lepri Jiu-Jitsu Camp brings together jiu-jitsu practitioners of all ages from here and abroad keen to learn “the gentle art” from the legendary Brazilian himself.

The camp set May 12 to 14 will also feature some of the country’s top blackbelts.

Beginners and long-time practitioners are welcome to join the camp which features four training sessions, three days of world-class accommodations, full access to club facilities including the beach, pool and gym, recovery sessions led by coach Gelo Abendan of Intent Strength and Conditioning and a breathtaking Sunset Cruise.

Solo and group packages will be available to all participants.

For inquiries on how to be part of this one-of-a-kind Jiu-Jitsu getaway, send a message to 09957637502, 09950450745 or Lucas Lepri Philippines’ Instagram account @lepribjjphilippines.