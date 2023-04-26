‘Insurers’ post-disaster funding key to recovery’

INSURANCE Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado emphasized that the private-public partnership approach is crucial in establishing climate risk insurance solutions as aegis against extreme weather.

After three years under the grip of the pandemic, it is time for the government and the private sector, to face another huge challenge: climate change and its impacts, Regalado said in his welcome remarks at the 16th Philippine Insurance Summit on April 26.

The IC chief acknowledged that the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Visited by an average of 20 storms a year, he said the occurrence of natural disasters and extreme weather events are seen to increase due to the effects of climate change.

The increase in the global sea temperature is seen to escalate the frequency of the La Niña and El Niño phenomena, resulting in more powerful and potentially more destructive typhoons hitting our country, according to Regalado, a lawyer.

“Drought and extreme temperatures are seen to escalate in the years to come. In recent weeks, actually the past weeks, we experience 46-degrees Celsius in certain parts of the country. Global warming also triggers the melting of polar ice, which threatens much of the developing nations, including our country,” the Insurance Commissioner said.

As a proven risk and transfer mechanism, Regalado said insurance plays a critical role in improving the country’s resilience to climate change.

“We all know that insurance provides financial protection to the insured and prevents further loss and hardships as disaster strikes. It can help speed up recovery by providing post-disaster funding and liquidity,” he told some 320 participants to the summit.

Regalado said the insurance industry itself, which serves as a safety net for the insuring public, is also being challenged by the domino effect of climate change. The increased occurrence of several weather events “exposes the insurer and the insured to greater risks such as infrastructure and property damages, loss of livelihood and, worse, injury and death,” he added.

Regalado also specified that climate change can have varying effects on non-life insurance firms. The greater exposure to natural catastrophes increases the premiums that needed to be paid by the insured. Moreover, insurers have difficulty finding affordable rates.

“We are being called to take our part in this collective effort to curb the effect of climate change and find a solution to this pressing issue. Our effort in saving nature and reversing the effect of climate change should be coupled with work to provide a sustainable and resilient financial system that the Filipino people could count on, especially in times of dire need,” he said.