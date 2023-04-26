Group urges haste in solving brutal killing of labor leader

A labor group called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last Tuesday to fast track the investigation on the brutal killing of an officer of the BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien) in Bacolod City days before Labor Day.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President and Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (N1) Chairman Jose G. Matula condemned the death of Alex Dolorosa, a paralegal and organizer of Bien, as another incident of attack on trade unions and human rights.

“The FFW and N1 call for an immediate, thorough, and impartial investigation into Dolorosa’s murder; and for the authorities to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. This senseless violence must not be allowed to continue or become a recurring pattern,” Matula was quoted in in a statement as saying.

Dolorosa was found dead with multiple stab wounds last Monday in Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City, after being reported missing for three days.

“This violent attack against a dedicated union organizer and paralegal officer is a tragic example of the ongoing state of impunity and lawlessness in our country,” Matula said.

Local labor groups have called on Marcos to implement the recommendation of the International Labor Organization High Level Tripartite Mission to create a new presidential body, which will look into labor-related killings.

They noted they were able to register at least 68 incidents of killings of trade unionists.

“The climate of fear and intimidation that these attacks create is unacceptable and must be addressed,” Matula said.