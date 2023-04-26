Government working on ‘harmonized recovery’ for oil spill-hit areas

THE government is now drawing up a “harmonized recovery” plan for areas in the Mimaropa and Western Visayas regions that were affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro waters.

Mimaropa, particularly Oriental Mindoro and Western Visayas, were severely affected by industrial oil from the sunken MT Princess Empress that sank off the waters of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. The vessel was said to be carrying some 900,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) revealed last April 19 it seeks to “harmonize” the recovery plans of different national government agencies with the overall goal of addressing the oil spill’s “intersecting impacts to the people, environment, tourism and the local economy.”

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga was quoted in a statement as saying that the recovery plan must be consistent with the “whole-of-government approach,” or “Woga,” espoused by the Marcos administration in responding to the oil spill disaster.

“We have a convergence framework where we look at each of our mandates, at the point of how we can support the building of resilience for inclusive and sustainable activities,” Loyzaga said.

Bouncing forward

LOYZAGA said the recovery plan should “not only look at bouncing back, but bouncing forward” as it must guarantee the resiliency of communities and ecosystems.

In her opening remarks at the event last week in Quezon City, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco reported that over 1,600 workers dependent on tourism had already been deprived of their livelihood due to the oil spill.

Frasco, nonetheless, said the Department of Tourism will provide “full support for a cohesive approach on tourism development that is sustainable and regenerative.”

With the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as one of the main agencies leading the recovery efforts, OCD Administrator Ariel F. Nepomuceno recognized that a scientific approach is crucial in these initiatives. Thus, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the OCD will seek more accurate guidance from science-based agencies, such as the Department of Science and Technology, Nepomuceno added.

Recommendations

DURING the event, DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau Senior Ecosystems Management Specialist Jhorace E. Tupas presented the latest results of the Rapid Biodiversity Assessments in Oriental Mindoro and Palawan for Mimaropa and Semirara Island in Caluya, Antique for Western Visayas. Tupas showed the potential threats of the oil spill to marine life and mangrove ecosystem.

The second part of Tupas’s presentation was on the initial economic value of coastal and marine ecosystems within the affected provinces. Other agencies suggested that this valuation is a possible area of collaboration for data enrichment done through the inclusion of other sectors and data sharing.

This information is proven to be vital, especially for the ongoing case build-up by the Department of Justice (DOJ). A representative from the DOJ stressed the importance of handling the collected pieces of evidence and the documents that need to be preserved, as these will be used in pursuit of legal remedies.

Among the suggestions for consideration in the recovery plan are the conduct of a post-disaster needs assessment to ensure an effective, efficient and relevant recovery plan with trained people to assess the damage and loss and determination of accurate fund requirements and sources, not just for the recovery plan but also for rehabilitation.

Other recommendations include the need to improve communication protocols to translate scientific information into clear, accurate and simple information for the public; ensuring learning continuity vis-à-vis health status of learners and teachers; setting specific indicators for normalcy for different sectors such as fisherfolk and tourists; and addressing mental health of affected individuals.

