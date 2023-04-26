GCG taking in all inputs for LBP-DBP merger bid

THE chief of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GCG) said last Tuesday the agency is taking in everything thrown their way in relation to the proposed merger of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

“We welcome all resolutions, inputs and study that will provide the Commission better understanding and information to determine whether it is appropriate to merge the concerned government financial institutions [GFIs],” Commissioner Gideon D.V. Mortel was quoted as saying in a statement issued last April 25.

Mortel said the GCG has already submitted to the Office of the President a legal study that says the proposed merger of the two state-run lenders can be done through executive action.

Moreover, the study said that Republic Act (RA) 10149 (GOCC Governance Act of 2011)—among other legal bases, statutes and applicable jurisprudence—empowers the GCG to ascertain whether such GOCCs should be merged.

The proposed merger, however, is still under scrutiny.

In a resolution dated April 17, 2023, Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros called for an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the proposal. Hontiveros raised concerns over the potential risks and benefits the merger may bring to the economy, the financial system and stakeholders.

Nonetheless, Mortel said any further inquiry on the proposed merger will provide better light on whatever determination GCG would have. He clarified that the study the GCG submitted to the President only resolves whether the merger requires legislation.

It does not indicate just yet any decision from the commission regarding the proposal, Mortel added.

“The Commission is still studying the positions of its stakeholders such as the Philippine Competition Commission, Commission on Audit, the Department of Finance, the LBP and the DBP.”

According to Mortel, they are still looking into the proposed merger’s various aspects, including operational efficiency, market reach, enhancement of new product lines and geographic reach.