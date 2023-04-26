Editorial Cartoon April 26, 2023

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations’ index of food-commodity prices in March allows many policymakers to heave a sigh of relief for now. FAO reported in early April that food prices eased 2.1 percent last month (See, “Global food costs mark one year of drops, at odds with inflation,” in the BusinessMirror April 9, 2023). Grains, vegetable oils and dairy, which offset a rise in sugar and meat prices, drove the decline.