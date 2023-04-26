DOLE to hold 38 job fairs on Labor Day

NATIONWIDE job fairs with over 60,000 job vacancies and Kadiwa Ng Pangulo Para Sa Manggagawa activities will be held by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for its Labor Day celebration.

The bulk of the employment opportunities from the 38 Labor Day job fairs are from the following industries: business process outsourcing (BPO); manufacturing; financial and insurance activities; manpower services; and, sales and marketing.

A public advisory by the DOLE read that the top vacancies are for the following: customer service representatives; production workers and/or operators; financial consultants; service crew; and, sales agents or sales clerks.

The job fairs will be held in 38 venues nationwide and will have a total of 678 participating employers.

The first and one of the biggest of the said job fairs will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on April 30.

More than 8,000 employment opportunities will be made available, according to the DOLE advisory.

The 35 other jobs fairs will be held during Labor Day itself at the following: SM City Baguio; Baguio Convention Center; Provincial Farmers Livelihood Development Center, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; PESO Multipurpose Hall; Lingayen, Pangasinan; Orbos Gym, Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan; Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Cagayan Valley, particularly in SM City Tuguegarao; Robinsons Place Santiago; and, Municipal Covered Court, Reina Mercedes, Isabela.

There will also be job fairs in the following locations: SM City Marilao, Bulacan; SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija; SM City Pampanga, San Fernando City, Pampanga; SM City Olongapo Central, Olongapo City; SM City San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Ynares Center, Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds; City Mall in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; and Ayala Malls Legazpi, Albay.

For Metro Manila, the events will be at the following locations: SM Grand Central (Caloocan City); SM BF Parañaque (Parañaque City); SM City Sucat (Parañaque City); SM Southmall (Las Piñas); Robinsons Place Las Piñas; Vista Mall Taguig; SM City Marikina (Marikina City); San Andres Gym (City of Manila); and, the Quezon City Quadrangle.

In the Visayas, the job fairs will be held in the following locations: Robinsons Iloilo; Robinsons Galleria Cebu; Lamberto Macias Sports Complex; Dumaguete City; Negros Oriental; and, Tacloban Convention Center, Tacloban City.

The DOLE will also hold job fairs in Mindanao particularly at the following locations: KCC Mall de Zamboanga; SM CDO Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro City; SM City Davao; Kidapawan City Gymnasium, Cotabato City for the job fair; and, Almont Inland Hotel, Butuan City.

Post-Labor Day Job Fairs at the People’s Center, Balanga City, Bataan and at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, Malolos City, are expected.

Participants in the said events are advised to bring multiple copies of their curriculum vitae, certificate of employment (for those formerly employed), diploma, transcript of records and training certificates.

The DOLE will also have 24 Kadiwa activities nationwide wherein 451 enterprises and 897 sellers will directly sell their products to consumers.

During the event, the labor department said it will also distribute government aid, particularly from its student, emergency employment, and livelihood programs.