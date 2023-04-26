DOLE hikes target number of workers hired-on-the-spot in Labor Day job fairs

Improvements in the labor market and new policy reforms prompted the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to raise its expected number of workers hired-on-the-spot (Hots) during the DOLE-led job fairs.

In a news conference last Wednesday, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma disclosed they are now targeting to achieve over 40-percent Hots rate among the applicants in the job fairs, which will start this weekend. The revised rate is significantly higher compared to the 5-percent to 10-percent Hots rate in previous job fairs the labor department organized.

We hope at least half of the vacancies [in the Labor Day Job Fairs] will be filled so we can reduce our unemployment by 30,000, Laguesma said in Filipino.

As of last Wednesday, DOLE was able to register 73,779 vacancies from 808 employers to be offered in the job fairs.

Better chance

LABOR Undersecretary Ciriaco A. Lagunzad III said the upward tweak of the Hots target was based on data on the country’s labor-force indicators last February, particularly the labor force participation (LFP) rate.

Based on data by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the LFP last February improved year-on-year to 66.6 percent from 63.8 percent.

“If the [labor] participation rate is rising, we can see the jobseekers are optimistic and that, in their personal assessment, they have a high chance of getting employment,” Lagunzad said.

Laguesma said the reforms, which he implemented in the conduct of DOLE’s job fairs, will also boost the chances of applicants to be immediately hired.

These reforms include cleaning the list of available vacancies so there would be no redundant or outdated positions. Laguesma said holding the job fairs in convenient venues such as malls as well as pre-screening the applicants, are also factors for his optimistic target.

The strategies, particularly pre-screening, was used by the DOLE to achieve a 40-percent Hots rate in its specialized job fairs, which cater to specific industries such as tourism, last year.

Quality employment

ASIDE from efforts in providing immediate employment opportunities to applicants, the DOLE is also working on improving the quality of job opportunities, according to Labor Undersecretary Carmela I. Torres.

Currently, Torres said, many workers are employed in elementary occupations despite possessing a higher education level or work experience. She said the incongruence is due to the worker’s desperation or lack of other opportunities.

“In the past five years, what happened is the jobseekers were not guided to the right employment [opportunity], especially during the pandemic, so they ended up in elementary occupations,” Torres said.

The DOLE is now trying to remedy the situation by providing better employment opportunities as well as skills training to the affected workers, she explained.

Torres said they are eyeing the country’s 10 key-employment generators as potential sources of quality employment for the said workers. These generators are: information technology-business process management; wholesale and retail trade; transport and logistics; manufacturing; construction; agribusiness; banking and finance; hotel, restaurant and tourism; education; and, health and wellness.

She also said they work with concerned government agencies to provide the necessary education and skills to jobseekers to help them qualify for quality employment.

The said initiatives, she said, are contained in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 as well as their Labor and Employment plan, which is expected to be completed by June.