DOH: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16’s 1st case recovers

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 26, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said that the first case of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 was detected in Iloilo Province and was asymptomatic.

The case has already recovered, the DOH added.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported the detection of the first case of XBB.1.16, detected in 33 countries, based on the latest genome sequencing report from April 12 to 17.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages.

At present, the DOH said that the WHO has yet to confirm symptoms of the Omicron sublineage XBB.1.1.6 variant such as “sticky eyes” or conjunctivitis.

“In general, Covid-19 exhibits flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, body pain, and diarrhea— among others,” the DOH said.

Aside from the known flu-like symptoms of Covid-19, other symptoms may vary from case to case and studies are continuously ongoing of what effects the virus may entail.

“What is important is that cases remain manageable,” the DOH said as it reminded the public that for proper diagnosis of symptoms, one should consult with a physician or head to the nearest health facility.

“To help prevent further transmission of Covid-19, continue observing proper sanitation, masking, distancing, and good ventilation. Further, vaccination remains to be the best defense against severe Covid-19,” the DOH added.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
Close up of cash banknote of one thousand Philippines peso and us dollar, macro

Stagflation risks seen to renew ‘risk aversion’ toward PHL peso

byCai U. Ordinario
April 26, 2023

Related Posts