DOH: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16’s 1st case recovers

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said that the first case of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 was detected in Iloilo Province and was asymptomatic.

The case has already recovered, the DOH added.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported the detection of the first case of XBB.1.16, detected in 33 countries, based on the latest genome sequencing report from April 12 to 17.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.16 is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages.

At present, the DOH said that the WHO has yet to confirm symptoms of the Omicron sublineage XBB.1.1.6 variant such as “sticky eyes” or conjunctivitis.

“In general, Covid-19 exhibits flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, body pain, and diarrhea— among others,” the DOH said.

Aside from the known flu-like symptoms of Covid-19, other symptoms may vary from case to case and studies are continuously ongoing of what effects the virus may entail.

“What is important is that cases remain manageable,” the DOH said as it reminded the public that for proper diagnosis of symptoms, one should consult with a physician or head to the nearest health facility.

“To help prevent further transmission of Covid-19, continue observing proper sanitation, masking, distancing, and good ventilation. Further, vaccination remains to be the best defense against severe Covid-19,” the DOH added.