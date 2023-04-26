DENR turns over small-water impounding system to LGUs

TO promote soil and water conservation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has recently turned over P16 million worth of infrastructure projects to the local government units (LGUs) of Maddela and Nagtipunan in Quirino Province.

The infrastructure projects are expected to boost soil and water conservation efforts in the said areas.

The DENR announced that the two facilities turned over in Maddela include the small-water impounding system, or “Swis,” and gabion wall with a maximum capacity of 50 cubic meters (m3) and 3,000 m3, respectively.

In Nagtipunan town, a Swis with a 100-m3 capacity was turned over to Barangay Disimungal.

Constructed for soil and water conservation, the facilities will provide water supply for a total of 660 hectares of plantations established from 2014 to 2021 within the said municipalities.

“These facilities that are constructed to store and conserve water will be of great help to agriculture and our agroforestry areas, thus, uplifting the socio-economic condition of local communities,” DENR Cagayan Valley Regional Executive Director Gwendolyn C. Bambalan was quoted in a statement as saying.

During the turnover ceremony, a Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement was signed by officials of the DENR, municipal and barangay LGUs to define the responsibilities of the parties in sustaining the said infrastructure projects.

“These projects are of great help to the LGU since our current budget cannot cater to all the needs of our constituents,” Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator Lemuel Rey O. Maranion was quoted in the same statement as saying.

In a separate activity, the P13.8 million worth of the newly-constructed building of the Community DENR Office in Nagtipunan was also inaugurated last April 14.

Following the inauguration, Bambalan urged the personnel of said office “to serve clients with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.”