Dealing with pressure

WHEN I was promoted to become a supervisor in a previous organization, I found myself managing licensed teachers when I was not even a licensed teacher myself. That brought me so much pressure because I had to prove that even if I was not licensed, I could lead them. The same thing happened when I moved to another organization when I was asked to become a manager. I asked my leader then, “Why me?” and she answered, “Why not?” I was one of the newer members of the team and I again found myself trying so hard to prove that I earned the position.

They say that pressure helps you grow and become the best version of yourself. Whether in your personal life or career, pressure is inevitable. And while you understand that pressure is necessary to grow, there will be times when it can become too much to the point that it could break you. And when that happens, there are a few things you can do to successfully use it for you to grow.

But first, you need to identify the source of the pressure. It could come from being new at work or a new position, having no formal training for what is required from you, a demanding boss, or you putting yourself under too much pressure because you want to prove your capability. Whatever the reason for your feeling under pressure, knowing the source can help you manage your reactions and how you develop your next steps.

You also need to understand how your mind works when encountering pressure. Some people approach pressure as an obstacle and power through it. They believe that pressure is a means by which they can improve their mental toughness and build up their confidence. Others avoid it altogether by ignoring it and focusing on other tasks. These are natural reactions because when you encounter a threat, you activate either your fight or flight instinct. But if you are to learn from challenging situations, you need to understand that pressure is one way for you to develop mental agility.

Mental agility is the ability to proactively respond to different situations and issues by looking for solutions and what can be learned from the experience. It is your ability to face new and unfamiliar territory so you can navigate uncertainty and grow from the experience. It also describes how you use existing skills and capabilities to learn new ways of doing things, finding creative solutions, and managing your emotions in the face of diverging opinions. You develop mental agility by looking at pressure as a challenge to be overcome and as a lesson to be learned. Reframing your mindset can help you look at the value of pressure in your growth.

Pressure can also come from simultaneous events demanding your attention. When this happens, you need to list down your top three priorities and schedule the rest to another day. In terms of prioritization, you can use the Eisenhower Matrix to prioritize tasks based on urgency and significance. By focusing your attention on key priorities, you can manage your time better and work on those that have the most significance to your work. Remember that not everything that demands your attention should be acknowledged. There are times when your best option is to walk away from things that do not add value to you or your work.

List down those priorities and create a timeline for completing each one. Identify milestones so you know how much is needed to finish the priority task. Some people think that writing them down is enough. It is not. You need to break down the priority tasks into steps so you can also identify how much work goes into each step, and then identify dependencies from other departments. By breaking down the priority task into bite-sized steps, you can have a visual representation of how much progress you have made on the priority task, and plan in advance what you need from other departments. Listing down the steps helps you keep on track and provides a visual representation of how much you still need to do. And when there are changes in the timeline or in the final deliverable, you can use the list to negotiate timelines and the support needed with your manager.

Relatedly, one trick to reduce the pressure is to focus on the task at hand and not think of possible events. You add pressure to yourself when you overthink and assume that your current situation will determine your future. I once had a student who failed in the first quarter and to top it off, his father was one of the board members of the school. He talked to me and asked me to give him a little bit of consideration, and I told him that it was not his final grade yet and he can still make up for it in the other quarters. He told me that it might affect his applications to his choice schools if his grade was that low. So, I challenged him to step it up. And he did. He later told me it was his wake-up call to improve. Had he dwelled on overthinking and being anxious, he would not have succeeded.

One of the things you should never forget is to take care of your body. When you are stressed and pressured, your body releases adrenaline and cortisol which increase your heart rate and blood pressure. One way to reduce the harmful effects of increased adrenaline and cortisol in the body is by doing physical activities that you enjoy. Exercise helps release endorphins, or the happy hormones, which are the body’s natural painkiller and mood enhancer. If you want your body to cope with the pressure, you need to develop the habit of exercising or engaging in fun physical activities.

If you want to improve your circumstances, you need to accept that there will always be pressure. And these instances will help us discover what we are capable of and what we need to learn to thrive in a dynamic business environment. You just have to learn that pressure is your stepping stone to the next level of your career.

