Celebrate every MOMent at Tripadvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ Awardee

An indulgent stay fit for a queen awaits moms at Tripadvisor 2022 Traveler’s Choice “Best of the Best” awardee.

Treat Mom to a memorable Mother’s Day staycation at The Alpha Suites from May 2 to 30, 2023 with their Celebrate Every MOMent package, and enjoy a special gift and welcome set-up for Mom, dining credits at any of their nine specialty restaurants, daily breakfast, and more!

The Alpha Spa

You can also make Mother’s Day “suite-r” and more memorable by planning a wonderful surprise for Mom. The Alpha Suites’ dedicated team can help you prepare an unforgettable celebration for your loved ones. Be sure to drop by The Alpha Spa and pamper Mom with their rejuvenating treatments using a variety of traditional and modern massage techniques. The Alpha Suites also offers complimentary scheduled shuttle service to and from Greenbelt 4 Shopping Center on weekends, perfect for last-minute gift shopping for Mom.

The Alpha Suites Two-Bedroom Deluxe

You can also level up the fun with their wide array of world-class amenities. Enjoy a dip in their lagoon-style swimming pool or working out at their 500-sqm gym. They also have top-of-the-line sports facilities (indoor basketball, badminton, tennis, and squash courts), billiards tables, and a high-definition virtual golf simulator!

Guests who book The Alpha Suites Celebrate Every MOMent package are entitled to 10% off their Mother’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Lunch at the poolside veranda on May 14. For a special rate of Php 1,620 nett per person, treat Mom and the whole family to a sumptuous lunch featuring Balesin Islander’s new Pritchon (Deep-fried suckling pig) and acclaimed City Club and Balesin Island Club dishes.

Celebrate Every MOMent package rates start at Php 9,500 nett. You can book their limited-time offer for their Signature Penthouse and luxuriate with your own private jetted tub from which you can enjoy an amazing bird’s-eye view of the metro for only Php 23,500 nett. Book directly at thealphasuites.com or contact their Reservations Team at reservations@thealphasuites.com or at +63.2.8737.0088.