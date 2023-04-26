Capex still at ₧78B despite slowdown fears–Aboitiz

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) said it remains keen on spending some P78 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to fuel growth.

Jose Emmanuel Hilado, AEV’s chief finance officer, said the group expects a slowdown in the economy as a result of higher interest rates and inflationary pressures this year, a spillover from the challenges that it started to feel last year.

“But we don’t expect a recession similar to other countries in the developed economies that are expecting a recession for the latter part of the year,” Hilado said.

He said the conglomerate still sees the economy growing between 5.6 and 6 percent this year, though slower than the 7 percent recorded last year.

“Some sectors have really slowed down, like the real estate sector has been slowing down because of higher interest rates. And as a result, there is slower construction activity and lower demand for cement consumption,” he said.

Hilado however said the company is positioning ahead of the expected recovery, particularly of spendings, as inflation trends lower and interest rates stabilize.

“We think that there are still a lot of investment opportunities in the country. And we will continue to invest in almost all of our current businesses. So we have allocated about P70 billion plus for capex this year,” Hilado said.

“Our infrastructure SBU [strategic business unit] Aboitiz InfraCapital is allocating about P30 billion plus for continuing expansion this year. The same with the power group, P30 billion plus, and for the AEV parent company outside of our SBUs where we are still on the lookout for new investments.”

Hilado said AEV’s expansion will see the group go beyond its latest addition, the infrastructure sector and will see AEV in industries that offer long-term growth potentials.

“We have actually not really zeroed in on anything specific, but it could be in healthcare, consumer goods, information technology, or any industry that could provide us opportunities for long term growth.”