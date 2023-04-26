BSP tweaks rules to relieve forex pressures

THE Monetary Board has eased the requirements and expanded the coverage of eligible foreign exchange (forex) transactions, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BSP said these amendments were made by the Monetary Board on the Currency Rate Risk Protection Program (CRPP).

The amendments were made to encourage the use of the hedging facility by increasing its availability, to relieve pressures in the forex spot market.

“The lessons from last year’s weakness in the peso show that spillover of risks is inevitable in an increasingly global and interconnected world. Hence as the peso stabilizes, we find this an opportune time to strengthen Filipino resilience,” BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla said.

“The CRPP had to be revamped to increase its availability to banking clients. We did this by streamlining and easing the requirements and expanding the coverage of eligible FX transactions,” Medalla added.

Documentary requirements have been aligned with the existing regulations on forex transactions and have eliminated the notarial rules to enable expeditious applications.

Further, forex obligations and transactions eligible for the CRPP Facility have been expanded to include non-trade transactions and investments from the original trade- related coverage.

Other operational amendments include the change in the applicable US dollar-interest rate to be used in the computation of the rate for non-deliverable forwards following the cessation of the Libor benchmark, the removal of the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. trading window and the change in maximum tenor.

The BSP said the country’s recovery was hampered by externalities from global developments and the depreciation of the Philippine peso.

These factors include the aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve; concerns over the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war; and imposition of tighter restrictions in China.

The CRPP facility serves as a tool for the effective management of foreign currency exposures amid exchange rate volatility.

It is a continuing facility that allows clients of universal and commercial banks (UKBs) to hedge their eligible foreign currency obligations/transactions through non-deliverable forwards. Clients who wish to tap the CRPP facility may deal with their respective UKBs.

The UKBs shall then directly transact with the BSP for bank clients who wish to avail of the CRPP Facility. Only net payments shall be settled by BSP or the counterparty bank at the maturity of the contract.