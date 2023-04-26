Beltran elected PSA president

PHILIPPINE STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran was elected as the new president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA).

Beltran, from Valenzuela City and a sportswriter for more than three decades, succeeded Tempo sports editor Rey Lachica as head of the country’s oldest media organization.

The PSA election of officers was held during its general assembly Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Beltran’s officers are Francis Ochoa of the Philippine Daily Inquirer (vice president), Jasmine Payo of Rappler (secretary), Gerry Ramos of SPIN.ph (treasurer) and Abac Cordero of The Philippine STAR (auditor).

Lachica, as the immediate past president, heads the PSA Board whose members include Jimmy Cantor (Malaya), Dodo Catacutan (SPIN.ph), Lorenzo Lomibao Jr. (BusinessMirror), Riera Mallari (Manila Standard), Ed Andaya (People’s Tonight), Ramon Bonilla (Manila Bulletin), Beth Repizo (PSN), Ramil Cruz (Abante Tonite), Emil Noguera (Manila Times), Julius Manicad (Daily Tribune) and Ferdz Delos Santos (Abante).

lnduction of officers will be during the first PSA Forum after the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.