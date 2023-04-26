Bangko Kabayan awarded

BANGKO Kabayan Inc. announced having won the “Best MSMEs Development Bank” at the 2023 International Finance Awards organized by the United Kingdom-headquartered International Finance Publications Ltd.

“We are honored to receive this award and recognized for our work in supporting MSMEs [micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises],” Bangko Kabayan CEO/President Beatriz B. Romulo was quoted in a statement as saying.

“We believe that MSMEs are the backbone of many economies and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to thrive and grow.”

According to Romulo, the private development bank offers financing, technical assistance and training tailored to the needs of MSMEs.

“The bank’s continued focus on MSMEs will help drive economic growth and development in the succeeding years,” she added.