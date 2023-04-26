Baluyot, Jones dispose of foes in URCC 84 Rage

JUJITSUKA Eros Baluyot survived a grueling bloody bout against fellow black belt Elouie Federic Sevilla while Mariano Jones won as expected during the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage on Tuesday night at the Xylo at the Palace at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Baluyot, of Parañaque City, displayed striking skills that surprised mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and dominant wrestling ability to win by unanimous decision over Sevilla in their flyweight match.

“I learned how to face and conquer myself first before and during the fight. Good thing I learned how to execute well my striking and wrestling skills,” said the 30-year-old Baluyot.

Baluyot, who underwent an intensified monthlong training in Baguio City to enhance his striking skills, is now unbeaten in two fights.

Sevilla, who was bloodied like Baluyot after the fight, dropped to a 6-4 record.

Jones, meanwhile, ended Arvin Chan’s 12-year MMA career with a kimura submission lock three minutes and 45 seconds of the second round of their welterweight battle witnessed by URCC president Alvin Aguilar and vice president Aleks Sofronov.

Chan (8-10) showed up with striking skills and tried to land solid blows but the 26-year-old Costa Rican, called the “Hitman,” made powerful takedowns before catching him with the deadly submission to hike his record to 2-0.

“This victory is for everybody, for those people who are always being put down,” Jones said. “So always believe in yourselves, fight for what’s right, and not only to the LGBTQIA+ community, but I dedicated this fight for the other individuals as well.”

Games and Amusement Board chairman Atty. Richard Clarin witnessed the fights supported by Philippines Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee.

Marianne Mariano beat Jomary by split decision in the lone women’s strawweight bout.

Two judges gave Mariano scores 29-28 and 30-28, while Torres got 29-28 from the third judge.

Details on future fights are available at www.urcc.online and download at https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top.

In the preliminary bouts, Denzel Dimaguila beat Marvin Dela Cruz via rear naked choke with 1:14 to go in first round of their flyweight bout while Rhino Casipe also defeated Jeffrey Subla 3:06 in the first round via rear naked choke in their flyweight duel.

Rex De Lara also caught Leonard Fornia with a rear naked choke in the first round of a featherweight bout.

In the amateur bouts, AJ Castellano defeated John Ilarde (second round technical knockout) in a battle of heavyweights and Chuckie Ruiz beat Gerald Galangue (split decision strawweight).

In the slap rap battle,

Tazz Wiggins beat Closa Mafia via first round knockout and Sirdeo needed two