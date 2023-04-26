Anne Curtis highlights importance of #MasMabilissaLazada delivery in making Filipinos’ lives easier

Quintessential multi-hyphenate Anne Curtis admits she is sometimes a ‘last minute person’ and yet, is still able to get everything she needs thanks to e-commerce giant Lazada’s fast and free shipping. Anne said Lazada’s ‘Mas Mabilis’ delivery is very convenient and makes it easier for her to do more things, “Sometimes I could be a last-minute person. So yung mga naiisip ko na kailangan pala, nakalimutan ko bilhin. It helps me if I need it right away, I just add to cart, check it out, and its there in 2-3 days. I’m so happy that I now have that,” Anne said.

Lazada, the Philippines’ leading e-commerce platform, has launched its latest campaign called #MasMabilissaLazada, putting the spotlight on the brand’s innovative technology and world-class operations that help improve the daily lives of buyers and sellers across the country. The campaign promises to deliver an unbeatable shopping experience, especially with Lazada’s fast and free shipping services.

Anne shares, “I think being fast is so important in a Filipino’s life because we’re always on the go. Marami tayong ginagawa, multitaskers tayo. So when we order something, at least we’re able to get it as fast as we can, so we can use it for whatever purpose it serves in our lives. And it just makes it more convenient and easier for us to do more things.”

Lazada’s CEO, Carlos Barrera, adds, “#MasMabilisSaLazada is all about making Filipino lives easier and more convenient by delivering your parcels faster than anywhere else. We know how saving time and getting your orders right away can make your life better–you can rely on us to keep serving your everyday needs at unbeatable speed, and making you experience ‘Mas Mabilis’ always.”

To celebrate the #AnneForLazada and the campaign’s launch, Lazada has released a catchy jingle and a fun online video (OLV) featuring Anne Curtis, showcasing the brand’s fast and free shipping service.

“We believe that every Filipino deserves the convenience and ease of shopping online, and we’re excited to offer unbeatable deals and offers on fast and free shipping this month. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions on Lazada!” added Barrera.

Lazada is encouraging Filipinos to experience the convenience and speed of ‘Mas Mabilis sa Lazada’.