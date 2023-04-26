Allianz PNB Life PHL names new CEO

ALLIANZ PNB Life Insurance Inc. recently announced the appointment of Joseph Gross as its new President and CEO.

Gross brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held various senior leadership positions within the Allianz Group, the insurer said through a statement on April 25.

Gross first joined Allianz in 2002 as senior vice president of strategic brand management and head of marketing management in Munich, Germany.

In 2010, he was promoted to the role of executive vice president and headed the Group’s market management.

Gross joins Allianz PNB Life Philippines from his previous role in Germany as head of global executive strategy and development, where he was responsible for identifying, placing, and developing the top management of the company.