AAP honors karting champ Go

WILLIAM JOHN RILEY TIU GO was honored by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) during its 27th Annual Motorsport Awards for winning the 2022 ROK Super Finals in Italy.

The 15-year-old Cebuano motorsport sensation received the award in the ceremony staged during the World Trade Center Manila International Auto Show last April 13.

At a young age, Go was the first Filipino with podium finishes in three European competitions—he topped the ROK Super Finals in Lonato, Italy, where he also received the Pole Position and Fastest Lap awards, finished second at the FIA Karting Academy in Genk, Belgium, and third at the WSK Euro Series in Lombardia also in Italy.

Guided by his personal mantra “The Will to Win,” he emphasized the importance of hard work and determination.

“Winning this award is a testament to the countless hours of practice and our team’s unwavering commitment to the sport,” Go said. “It is a privilege to be able to wave the Philippine flag on a global stage.”

Go received The Tony Siddayao Award from the Philippine Sportswriter Association for his achievements in karting and was also given a Junior Athlete of the Year medal by Milo at the organization’s Annual Awards Night last March 6 in Manila.

Go was also one of the “Outstanding Individuals” of the Cebu City Government at the 86th Cebu City Charter Day last February 24.

He will return to Europe to compete in 10 races at the WSK Super Masters Series, RGMMC, CIK FIA Euro Champs, CIK FIA, WSK Euro Series and CIK FIA World Champ.

