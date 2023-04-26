A quick peek at product standards in the Philippines

Standards provide the fundamental building blocks for product development, which make it easier to understand and compare competing products. A standard represents an agreed-upon norm used by industries and the government that outlines the best method to complete a task, like developing a product, providing a service, or controlling a process. Product standards also help support basic consumer protection as enshrined in the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection by helping to raise levels of quality, safety, reliability and efficiency.

As Chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries, I have been pushing for strict compliance to product standards among manufacturers and importers to ensure the safety and protection of Filipinos. We should not lose track of the fact that the ultimate beneficiaries of product standards are the consumers.

That’s why I am happy to announce the forthcoming launching of Product Standards Philippines magazine, a full color quarterly publication that will highlight the importance for consumers to know the advantages of buying products that are certified compliant to mandatory standards. And of course, we will also cite the risks of buying uncertified products.

We are coming out with this publication in line with our advocacy to help set the direction for Philippine industries, which give utmost importance to consumer protection. This is also our way of showing support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s efforts to fight illicit trade, including his anti-smuggling campaign.

To make the magazine useful and helpful to building officials, engineers, architects, schools, real estate developers and even ordinary consumers, Product Standards Philippines will publish the government’s set standards and markings for products falling under mandatory certification. The magazine’s readers will be enlightened and taught how to identify these product markings.

Moreover, the magazine will also publish product features and how these are made compliant to mandatory standards by manufacturers. The plan is to also publish a list of products and manufacturers with compliance issues on record.

We find the need to publish Product Standards Philippines magazine to be even more defined today because of the recent earthquakes, and to help us prepare for the big one. After all, with cheaper but lower quality construction products like steel and wood products, for instance, that are readily available in the market, the big question now, as we prepare for the big one and regularly do the “duck, cover and hold drill” is, “will the building hold?”

The magazine will be our way of helping the Filipinos to shift their buying habits—and help them become not only price-driven but also quality-driven consumers. Certified standard products are more expensive than uncertified and/or substandard products. But the advantages of buying certified products far outweigh the savings that buyers get from purchasing cheaper but lower quality products. Quality-wise, standard products last longer than substandard products, and they are far safer to use.

Most importantly, by buying products that are certified compliant to mandatory standards, consumers lessen the risks to life, injury and/or loss of money, among others, especially during these unpredictable times. It would do well for consumers to follow the UN guidelines—buy products compliant to mandatory standards. This way, you are assured of quality, safety, reliability and efficiency.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.