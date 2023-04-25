Use of ‘extended reality’ tech seen to boost skills-upgrade

THE Philippines will soon promote the use of extended reality (XR) as a new medium for skills development and learning, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said the nationwide promotion of XR will unlock skills for the Filipino workforce and ensure the country’s long-term economic growth and social progress.

“[XR] technologies have the potential to transform the way we develop the skills of our workforce; [it will] allow individuals to learn complex skills in a simulated environment, providing a safe space to develop and practice new abilities,” Edillon said.

She cited video games as an example of extended reality, in which players are offered a more holistic experience.

Through XR, the audience is an active participant in an immersive experience that takes place in a world different from our own.

When utilized effectively, digital transformation can yield high-value outcomes and innovations that enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of various sectors.

Edillon further stated that this approach must be complemented with other learning strategies, such as group sessions, real-life models, and performance-based assessments, among others.

“Utilizing XR technologies in technical and vocational training can revolutionize the way we train. Collaboration among government agencies, training institutions, technology providers, content creators, and other stakeholders will be crucial in redesigning our training programs,” she emphasized.

These efforts align with the technology and innovation strategies outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. The plan aims to strengthen knowledge creation, and basic research and development to enhance the quantity and quality of the country’s human capital.

The Manila Skill Experts’ Meeting was hosted by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in collaboration with the International Labor Organization’s International Training Center and Skills for Prosperity – Philippines.

As the country’s socioeconomic planning agency, the Neda actively supports a technology-driven development program that aims to cultivate an educated, healthy, and productive society.

