‘The Voice Generations’ finally arrives in Asia

THE world’s biggest and most iconic singing competition, ITV Studios’s The Voice is finally coming to Asia via its newest spinoff: The Voice Generations.

For the very first time, the all-time favorite singing competition The Voice Generations will get a Pinoy version as it makes its highly-awaited debut on GMA Network.

The program invites duos or groups of talented musicians from various generations to perform together in The Voice Arena. Whether they are family, colleagues, or friends, one thing is certain—each team has their own unique story and an emotional bond that will be featured onstage.

Adding excitement to the show is Dingdong Dantes, who has been tapped as the host of The Voice Generations.

Meanwhile, the search for the most competent and gifted singing groups is now ongoing. A group may have two or more members and must be seven years old and above from different generations. Also, the members must have an authentic relationship with each other.

Applicants must prepare two singing performance video clips and each video must not be more than 10MB. The audition videos must not exceed 1 minute and 30 seconds each.

Those who have what it takes can join and become part of the talent competition. Upload the application form and audition videos to bit.ly/40tPdAl.

Aspiring groups may also visit The Voice Generations booth at the Sparkle Caravan event where the show’s team can assist in the registration and uploading of videos on the program’s official web site. The caravan will be in Iloilo on May 13 and in Davao on May 20. An audition will also be held in GMA Network Center on May 12.