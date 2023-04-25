Surfing their way to summer happiness

FOR many years now, Andi Eigenmann has found her true happiness in the island of Siargao.

Leaving the glitz and glitter of show business six years ago to choose an island lifestyle with her Siargao-based surfer husband Philmar Alipayo to raise their family and explore their business opportunities, Eigenmann has no regrets and is definitely on Cloud 9.

“ I am certainly at my happy place. It may not be a bed of roses every day but the sense of freedom, calm, joy and peace that I experience in my day-to-day life is priceless. I get to love my children and my husband in the most organic way I know possible, and I get to love myself, too, without so many people dictating what I have to do, where I have to go, what I have to wear and eat, and all that stuff. It is liberating in a way and I get to grow alongside my kids and my family,” she shared.

Eigenmann has also realized the importance of being healthy. “Being healthy is a decision. It is a lifestyle. One can work on being healthy anywhere. The islands are a wonderful place to be healthy. We have fresh seafood, we can have any kind of salads we want because the fresh greens are always within reach. We can choose to run and walk and swim and hike and surf.”

She added, “And Siargao is a surfing paradise. I have started to enjoy surfing and I surf regularly for two hours. It has become part of my daily activities on the island. People from everywhere come to Siargao and many fall in love with the place instantly. Life suddenly becomes so uncomplicated and simple joys transform into priceless memories.”

Eigenmann and her husband has just put up the Happy Islanders Surf Club. “It is our simple way to promote surfing in the Philippines. We have a lot of undiscovered young surfers in the countryside where there are wonderful coasts, and we are happy to be part of their growth and journey in further developing their hobby, turn these into passion, and hopefully become amazing surfers in the future. We may have a few at the moment but we know these numbers will grow, and they will find their own surf happiness soon.”

ALSO ROCKING AS A SURFER

ANOTHER celebrity who has fallen in love with surfing is Joshua Bulot, the frontman for the rock vocal group Lily.

If the band has consecutive free days, Bulot would quietly drive to beaches that have waves that are perfect for surfing. “I love the sea and the beaches, and our country definitely has lots of them, even some of the world’s best. I learned how to surf not very long ago, and it was something that I’ve always wanted to try. The kind high I get when surfing is hard to describe—it’s a mix of wonderful emotions plus the adrenaline rush that I get is just amazing.”

Bulot, who has made a name for himself in his many previous performances as a singer and a stage actor, might be relatively new with Lily, but his luminous presence has certainly added much sparkle to the group. “I am just thankful that I get to do what I love to do—and that is making the most of whatever God-given creative gifts I was so richly blessed with,” he said.

And the perks of being in a band, especially when tours are aplenty, include being in places where he

has never been before. It’s the peak of summer and rock bands like Lily are surely to grace many out-of-town events where the sea and the waves are always calling. And rockstar Joshua Bulot certainly will heed the call.