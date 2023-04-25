‘Subscribers urged to register SIMs via ECB’

Globe said it has tapped the Emergency Cell Broadcast (ECB) System—a solution typically used for calamities such as earthquakes, typhoons, or volcanic eruptions—to remind customers to register their SIMs before the April 26 deadline.

Noting that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) gave “no objections on the use of ECB after prior notice,” Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said the initiative was done “to instill urgency in millions of customers who have yet to register their SIMs.”

“We are at a critical time as the deadline draws near, and we want to ensure that our customers are compliant with the law to avoid SIM deactivation. This way, they will continue to enjoy our call, text and data services for their day-to-day needs.”

Globe subscribers first received the ECB with the subject “Emergency Alert: Extreme” on Sunday. Subscribers have so far questioned Globe’s use of the ECB for the SIM Registration notification.

ECBs usually send out a blaring alarm to alert mobile phone users of any calamity or emergency. Globe noted that this was “implemented…acceptable parameters.” Lorenz S. Marasigan

The telco noted that unregistered SIMs will be deactivated after the deadline, hence making it “detrimental” to mobile users, given that mobile phones are now critical for financial transactions, healthcare, learning, livelihood, transport and deliveries, among others.

Getting disconnected from mobile services will also deprive mobile users of advisories from the government, including disaster warnings, it added.