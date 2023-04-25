SMDC’s Gold Residences Phase 1 Marks progress with topping off ceremony

April 25, 2023
Gold Residences reaches new heights as key executives of SMDC and its partners proudly lead the topping-off ceremony of its first phase. [L-R: Percival Macalintal, 7ME President; Rachelle Malabanan and Reena Marie Novales, SMDC Sales Directors; Rito Reyes, RDMC President; Tony Cambe, Citiaire President; Ralph Villamor, SMDC Deputy Sales Head; John Paul Pe, Archipelago President; Allan Chua, ASYA Design Senior Project Manager; J Caesar L. Alviar, SMDC Senior Project Manager; Michael Ian Natanauan, SMDC Deputy Sales Head; Marietta D. Eborde, SMDC Vice President; Jess Valentin T. Nunez, SMDC Assistant Vice President]
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) celebrated a major construction milestone with the topping off of the first phase of Gold Residences, the residential condominium property within its award-winning township, Gold City. The ceremony was held last March 21, 2023 in Parañaque City.

Gold Residences is poised to be a game-changer in Parañaque’s evolving skyline. Located across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, the development offers opulent living spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of today’s globetrotting city dwellers, with the added benefit of easy access to one of the country’s most important international gateway.

A testament to SMDC’s commitment to building master-planned communities, Gold Residences promotes the well-being of its residents through its sustainable design, amenities, and location.

To bring to life SMDC’s vision of redefining the gold standard for sophisticated living, Gold Residences has been meticulously planned together with international designers Michael Fiebrich Design (MFD) and Adrian L. Norman Limited (ALN). Their world-class expertise promises that Gold Residences will have a new level of luxury and convenience, with elegant interiors and functional outdoor spaces that prioritize sustainability and comfort.

With its strategic location, carefully planned amenities, a commercial development integrated into the community, and a dedicated professional property management team, Gold Residences seamlessly mixes elegance and convenience to provide residents with a holistic lifestyle.

Watch the topping off ceremony highlights on SMDC’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/CTLwaQxF9Qs

To know more about Gold Residences, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.

