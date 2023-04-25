‘See you around’

byAl Mendoza
April 25, 2023
3 minute read
Column box-Al Mendoza-That’s All
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

I HAVE had a motley of partners in the radio coverage of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) games from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.  We worked in tandems composed of an anchor and the color man.

The anchor does the play-by-play, blow-by-blow if you will, of the game.  He describes every action without ever missing a beat to make the radio listener feel like he is watching the contest live.

The color man brings in the atmosphere inside the coliseum and analyzes every move and distinct playing pattern of the protagonists, explaining how a layup was scored or why a three had to be drained, or what a particular rebound or steal would/could become the turning point of a match. Humbly, that was me for two decades or so.

I sported a moustache when I started that job in 1988 or thereabouts, when the PBA held its games regularly at the old Ultra (now the PhilSports Arena) in Pasig City.

Among my partners were dudes surnamed Sakdalan, Dimalibot, Liboro, Reyes and Santiago. The others were Jimmy Javier (yes, the lawyer-brother of Apo legend Danny Javier) and the living legend himself, Sev Sarmenta.  Those who have gone back to our Creator were Butch Maniego and Boyet Sison (Boyet’s late Dad, Adi, was the PBA’s first public relations officer).

Then, of course, there was Ed Picson, with whom I have had the rare opportunity of being his longest-serving analyst in a PBA radio-coverage partnership lasting more than a decade or so.  So long was our working relationship that Ed and I would eventually treat each other as more than brothers.

We had spent nights drinking beer lasting up to dawn—starting right after a radio coverage most of the time. Although not an Ilocano, Pareng Ed loved goat meat that much that he’d sometimes invite me over to his house to partake of kilawen, adobo and papaitan prepared by a friend of his steeped in goat meat delicacies.

Not known to many, Pareng Ed was multi-dimensional, being the national boxing president when boxing won three of the four medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When Ed and Carina had their first-born who they named Bamba, I was one of only two godfathers—the other being former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala. I was then putting to bed the Inquirer’s sports section when Ed called me up.

“Pare, come over quick, please,” said Ed.  “We are baptizing our baby and you are a ninong.”

How could I refuse?

I rushed over—even as the baptism would begin at the unholy hour of 4 p.m. at the Sto. Domingo church in QC.

Pareng Jake P. Ayson and I were at Pareng Ed’s inurnment the other day at Aeternitas along Commonwealth Avenue, QC.

“It happened so fast and it hurts,” said Carina, Pareng Ed’s beloved.  “He was diagnosed (liver cancer) only last March.  Before that, he felt no pain at all.”

In the nineties, when Pareng Ed had finished his first sports column for the Manila Bulletin, he called me to his home.

“Please go through it,” he said.  “Do anything you want with it.”

I did nothing to his thing of beauty, embellishing it with his signature ending to all his succeeding columns: “See you around.”

Enjoy your journey, Pareng Ed.  And, yes, see you around.

THAT’S IT Condolences, too, to the loved ones of Ate Coring Laurel of Lumban, Laguna, and Elai Radovan of  MTRCB.  Ate Coring, Kuya Nick’s love of his life, and Elai had passed on to a life without pain and hurts.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Al Mendoza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

China affirms former Soviet nations’ sovereignty after uproar

byAssociated Press
April 25, 2023
Next Article

‘Chooks’ focus on Manila Masters

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Related Posts

Ang, SMC back FIBA World Cup

SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) has officially signed on as partner in the country’s hosting of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 this August in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipino fans to watch in the flesh the best teams and players from all around the world.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

PBBM breathes life to ‘House of POC’

A “HOUSE of POC” gained significant ground with no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. hinting on helping the Philippine Olympic Committee build its own home in one of the most ideal of all locations—the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

IT’S all systems go for Team Philippines nine days before the opening ceremony of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann thanking President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for personally wishing the athletes good luck.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Astrolabio targets world crown

VINCENT ASTROLABIO lines himself up as another Filipino world champion as he fights Australian Jason Moloney on May 13 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

byJosef Ramos
April 25, 2023