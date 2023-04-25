Salceda to govt: Maximize ₧18B for efficient water management

IN the face of a crisis in water resources, an economist- lawmaker urged government officials to maximize the budget allotted for local government units (LGUs) and local water districts, or “LWDs.”

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Jose Ma. Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda said key public officials“government economic managers and the Department of the Interior and Local Government [DILG]”should come up with guidelines and incentives for local government “water alliances” of multiple LGUs.

“Apart from LWDs, LGUs also provide water to rural communities,” Salceda said through a statement his office issued last Monday. He pointed out that government is providing LGUs and LWDs some P18 billion in new water systems from the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

“They can be better managed if they share resources—from pipelines to reservoirs,” the lawmaker added. “That’s the best way to make use of the administration’s historic investments in water resources.”

Salceda said lawmakers are also parsing the National Water Act to compel water districts and LGU-run water service providers to consolidate into more efficient and economically-sensible entities. The law ushers in a Department of Water Resources.

“Water, whether we like it or not, is not a localized issue. To manage water resources well, you need more scale, more coordination, more long-term planning, and more resource-sharing. Otherwise, you will have some places that have abundant water, and many more places that have completely zero access to quality running water,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salceda urged the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to “be more aggressive in exercising its power to monitor local water districts for performance and to consolidate them for public welfare” amid an ongoing water crisis exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon.

Need to consolidate

SALCEDA emphasized that “an effective LWUA is critical to dealing with the water crisis, because they supervise the hundreds of water districts that provide for urban and suburban populations outside Mega Manila.”

“Their mandates are far-reaching and include monitoring for performance and ‘to effect system integration, joint investment and operations district annexation and de-annexation whenever economically warranted,’ as the law says,” the lawmaker said. “They also have financing powers—so they can incentivize consolidation through favorable financing terms and performance reviews.”

The lawmaker believes LWUA administrator Vicente Homer B. Revil “means well.”

Salceda said he supports Revil’s efforts to conduct a national water inventory and the P20-billion “Patubig sa Buong Bayan at Mamamayan” project.

“But to ensure that operations and management of new water systems are efficient, we really need to consolidate water districts that are inefficient or non-operational,” he said.

Salceda called on Revil to exercise the agency’s mandate to hold water districts to account more as he estimates that some 300 water districts are currently non-operational or barely operational. This means that the areas they serve do not have functioning central water systems, according to the lawmaker.

Salceda said these water districts could be combined into clusters “to make infrastructure investments more efficient.”

“The thing with water is that it is infrastructure-intensive, it requires a lot of fixed costs, and it is only viable with enough revenue-paying users. So, if a water district is too small, or has too little demand, it’s doomed to fail—or will never mature to provide sanitation services, which are also expensive,” he added.