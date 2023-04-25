PNP chief says it’s Pres. BBM’s call to bare names in drug trade probe

THE newly installed chief of police left it to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. whether the police officials probed for links to narcotics trade would be publicly named.

During his first news briefing last Tuesday, newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Major Gen. Benjamin C. Acorda Jr. said it would be in the President’s discretion to disclose or not the names of officials who will be retained or dropped from the service as a result of the organization’s anti-illegal drugs’ investigation.

“With regards to making [the information] public, I think it will be the option or based on what will be the recommendation of the advisory group,” Acorda told reporters. “What I can say [is], this [investigation] has been done, the process has been completed and it will be submitted to the President.”

“With regards to names, maybe, if you are asking my opinion, I leave that to the President to make this public or not,” the PNP chief added.

Earlier, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. asked all colonels and generals in the PNP to tender their courtesy resignations in order to be screened and assessed by a 5-man committee under the PNP’s campaign to weed out members who have links with illegal drugs syndicates. The committee, which has Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and retired police General and incumbent Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong as members—has since completed its screening and investigation.

The committee’s findings have been submitted to the National Police Commission for further review before forwarding the report to the President.

The report contains the names of police officials who will be asked to stay put and those who will be axed.

During the briefing, Acorda vowed that the PNP will be aggressive in the anti-illegal drugs drive, which is among the four focuses of his leadership campaigns. The other three are insurgency, terrorism and internal cleansing.

The only difference of his anti-illegal drugs campaign from the drives taken by previous PNP chiefs is that the leadership support will cascade down to the lowest commander, he said.

“We will support that through our admin and operations. I will be making our DCA [deputy chief for administration] and DCO [deputy chief for operations] very active in this; and also our regional directors and NSUs [national support units]. We will make sure that they will be properly supported on the ground,” Acorda said.

He added he has experienced being “a chief of police, so I know what is the feeling of being a chief of police.”

“That’s what I wanted to ensure. And I am asking for our DCA to really supervise and make sure… funds support, logistical support and other admin requirements that the lower units needs…are properly given,” Acorda added.

Acorda assured that during his term, there would be “better relations” between the police and its stakeholders and the media.