PNB tops Forbes’s list of World’s Best Banks in PHL

Lucio Tan controlled Philippine National Bank (PNB) has been hailed as the top local bank by the list of Forbes magazine’s survey on “World’s Best Banks” for 2023.

PNB, which has about 8,500 employees, was followed by Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands, which has more than 19,000 employees.

Forbes’s “World’s Best Banks 2023” was compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista Inc. The list is based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries.

“The 415 banks who earned a spot on our ranking were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust,” said the magazine co-owned by Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Management Inc. and the Forbes family.

The Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines was third best in the Philippines, followed at fourth by BDO Unibank Inc., the country’s largest lender, which has about 95,000 employees. In fifth place is state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines followed by Philippine Savings Bank at sixth place. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. of the Yuchengco group is at seventh, Maya Bank Inc. at eighth and Robinsons Bank, which is merging with BPI, at ninth place.

“Online banks are at the top in many countries, reflecting the pandemic’s impact on customers’ digital comfort,” Forbes said adding that over the past two years, banks rapidly adopted new digital technology that made customers’ experiences more robust, swift and personal—all necessary to appeal to customers belonging to the Millennial and Gen Z population groups.

“After the pandemic, whipsawing interest rates and the failure of giants fixtures like Silicon Valley Bank, these institutions are discovering that trust is the most important factor they can, well, bank on,” the magazine said.

Forbes said the banks were rated on general satisfaction, or 30 percent of the final score and whether they would recommend the bank (30 percent). The final 40 percent came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust; terms and conditions; digital services; customer service; and, financial advice.

Numbers of banks vary based on the size of the country, the survey audience, and how many banks they named. To make the list, a bank had to be rated by at least 250 customers, the magazine explained in its ranking.