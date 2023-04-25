Peza banks on Marcos trips to lure healthcare investors

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) expressed hopes the working visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the United States and other countries, would lure investments in the country’s healthcare information management services, or “Hims.”

In a post made on social media, Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga cited Marcos’s and Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual’s “upcoming working visit to the US and other countries to promote the Philippines as the smart investment choice in the region.”

“We hope to attract big ticket investments and strategic industries that will make the Philippines a leading industry player in Hims and other frontier technologies,” read Panga’s post last Monday.

The Peza chief said this in line with Peza’s participation in the Hims Investment Mission in the US, particularly in the Chicago leg of the 3-state roadshow covering Texas, New York and Illinois.

“With the phenomenal rise onto post-global Covid-19 pandemic in the demand for healthcare information management and remote telehealth services, the Philippine IT [information technology] industry stands a stronger chance across Asean [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] in attracting Hims-related FDI [foreign direct investments] into call center and BPO [business process outsourcing] operations,” Panga’s post read.

While the Philippines is touted to be the “voice center capital of the world,” the Peza chief said the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) “is vying for the needed diversification the higher value clinical and non-clinical services, pharmaceutical support, software development and digital applications, data analytics and other Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions.”

CITING the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (Himap), Panga said Hims is “one of the fastest growing segments of the Philippine IT industry.”

He added that the Philippines has the “best ecosystem” to enable the growth particularly of Hims industry players in the country’s ecozones.

Panga wrote that to date, the Peza is home to 298 IT parks and/or centers nationwide and 1,581 IT locator companies generating cumulative investments of P443.1 billion, export revenues amounting to $19.9 billion and direct jobs for 1,071,418 Filipinos.

However, he said, of these total IT key performance indicators (KPIs), Peza is hosting only 30 Hims locators with P1.2-billion approved investment, $100.8-billion actual export sales and 6,715 direct employment.

Healthcare information and related health practices represents 10 percent to 13 percent of the IT and business process management (IT-BPM) industry in the Philippines, Panga said.

Further, he said with the country’s “vibrant” IT industry despite the continuing impact of the global slowdown in trade, Himap remains “bullish” in projecting a 13-percent to 15-percent growth for Hims FDI and exports this year.

The Peza chief cited the oft-repeated view that the large pool of Filipino nurses across the globe remains as the Philippines’s competitive advantage in its goal towards becoming a “leading industry player” in the Hims sector.

“Our huge pool of young, hardworking, English-proficient and professional nurses and/or healthcare providers including world-class and work quality-oriented IT talents—coupled with our robust economic performance and attractive fiscal incentives for investors—remain as our competitive edge in getting the global Hims industry players to channel their investments and outsourcing requirements to the Philippines,” Panga’s post read.