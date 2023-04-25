PBBM: Maj. Gen. Acorda’s designation to maintain stability within PNP ranks

The designation of Benjamin C. Acorda Jr. as the new chief of the 220,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP) will maintain the stability of the organization as it implements a massive anti-drug campaign within its ranks and other major reforms, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Monday.

The President said he is confident Acorda, who hails from Ilocos Norte, would be able to facilitate the much-needed changes within the PNP, including its new housing program and an updated pension system. The reforms also include the continuation of the ongoing purge within the PNP to rid its ranks of officials with alleged links to drug syndicates.

“All of those are simultaneously being done, the new PNP chief will be able to accomplish this at a steady pace. He can keep the calm [in PNP] until these tasks are completed,” the President said in Filipino during his interview with broadcaster and former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo.

‘Scandal-wracked’

Marcos designated the chief intelligence officer of the PNP as the organization’s new head as the Commander-in-Chief moved to establish order within the scandal-wracked police force.

Acorda, the chief of the PNP directorate for intelligence, succeeded PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., who mandatorily retired from the service, without explaining his role in the alleged illegal drugs cover-up by police officials.

In designating Acorda—straight from being the intelligence chief to chief of the PNP—Marcos apparently wanted to fix the mess associated with the illegal drugs issue hounding the PNP, and whose resolution was left hanging with Azurin’s retirement.

Acorda, a member of the Philippine military Academy Class of 1991, vowed to sustain the government’s anti-criminality campaign, while pursuing the PNP’s internal cleansing by removing misfits and scalawag members.

Acorda’s assumption of the PNP’s leadership comes at a time when the organization is ebbing in public perception due to the illegal drugs issue.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. has recently called on all police colonels and generals to tender their courtesy resignations as they are assessed and vetted of any links or involvement in illegal drugs.

The move supported by Azurin is already under review by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) before it would be submitted to Marcos for final decision, and whose action would be expected to be implemented under Acorda as the new chief of the PNP.

The PNP, and even the Napolcom, is also investigating the alleged cover up by high-ranking police officials of the more than P6.7 billion illegal drugs haul in Manila last year as claimed by Abalos and which has already resulted in the relief of members of the PNP-Drugs Enforcement Group.

Azurin, who was informed about the operation, bowed out of service without clarifying the issue, except saying that there was no cover up.

Acorda, as head of the organization, would implement the results of the investigation.

During his assumption speech, the new PNP chief said he would implement a “reward and punish” system for members of the PNP, especially in cases where illegal drugs is involved.

He said that no policeman should be involved in “pushing, using or whatever means of illegal trade” or they would be charged and removed from the service.

“Under my leadership, rewards and punishment will be quick and decisive,” Acorda, who also previously served as PNP Civil Security Group as well as one of the officials, who created the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, vowed.

Peacekeeper

The Federation of Free Worker (FFW), for its part, welcomed the appointment of Acorda, whom it described as a veteran peacekeeper due his experience as a member of the United Nations Blue Helmets.

The labor group said it hopes that the PNP, under the leadership of Acorda, will ensure the protection of labor rights.

“With his stint with the UN we believe he has embraced the tenets of social justice and recognizes the standards setting mechanism of the ILO [International Labor Organization], such as on the full respect for the right to unionize,” FFW said in a statement issued on Monday.

“He has the opportunity to put a stop to the killings of trade union leaders and rampant violation of trade union rights reportedly perpetrated by authorities,” it added.

