PBBM breathes life to ‘House of POC’

A “HOUSE of POC” gained significant ground with no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. hinting on helping the Philippine Olympic Committee build its own home in one of the most ideal of all locations—the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

President Marcos made the hint as he spoke before athletes, coaches and sports officials during the sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines to the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee, [who] I understand is still squatting in the environs of the CCP,” President Marcos said in his speech. “Kailangan natin siguro—mahirap naman ang dami nating pinapagawa, sa inyo na hindi—wala kayo man lang sarili ninyong opisina.”

The POC doesn’t have its own office building since its inception early in the last century. The organization maintains offices in existing government buildings like the Philippine Sports Commission building at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and currently, at the PhilSports Compex in Pasig City.

“But anyway, if there is anything more that this government can do, that this administration can do, that I personally can do, you please make sure you will tell me because we are all rooting for you,” the President added.

President Marcos’s vow excited POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who conceived the House of POC in early 2022 but couldn’t get government’s commitment.

“With the President himself promising his support, particularly on the POC office, we can now say that the House of POC would no longer be a dream,” Tolentino said. “It will sooner or later be a reality with the promise of our President.”

Tolentino wanted the permanent POC headquarters not only to house the organization’s staff but also include a museum and a multi-purpose hall.

He picked the CCP Complex as the most ideal location because of the government and private-sector landmarks and offices, proximity to the airport, hotels and entertainment facilities as well as the consistent congregation of people in the area who could be visiting the museum.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





