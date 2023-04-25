PBBM breathes life to ‘House of POC’

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
2 minute read
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. converses with Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino during Monday’s sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

A “HOUSE of POC” gained significant ground with no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. hinting on helping the Philippine Olympic Committee build its own home in one of the most ideal of all locations—the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

President Marcos made the hint as he spoke before athletes, coaches and sports officials during the sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines to the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee, [who] I understand is still squatting in the environs of the CCP,” President Marcos said in his speech. “Kailangan natin siguro—mahirap naman ang dami nating pinapagawa, sa inyo na hindi—wala kayo man lang sarili ninyong opisina.”

The POC doesn’t have its own office building since its inception early in the last century. The organization maintains offices in existing government buildings like the Philippine Sports Commission building at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and currently, at the PhilSports Compex in Pasig City.

“But anyway, if there is anything more that this government can do, that this administration can do, that I personally can do, you please make sure you will tell me because we are all rooting for you,” the President added.

President Marcos’s vow excited POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who conceived the House of POC in early 2022 but couldn’t get government’s commitment.

“With the President himself promising his support, particularly on the POC office, we can now say that the House of POC would no longer be a dream,” Tolentino said. “It will sooner or later be a reality with the promise of our President.”

Tolentino wanted the permanent POC headquarters not only to house the organization’s staff but also include a museum and a multi-purpose hall.

He picked the CCP Complex as the most ideal location because of the government and private-sector landmarks and offices, proximity to the airport, hotels and entertainment facilities as well as the consistent congregation of people in the area who could be visiting the museum.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



Roy Domingo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Next Article

Ang, SMC back FIBA World Cup

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

IT’S all systems go for Team Philippines nine days before the opening ceremony of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann thanking President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for personally wishing the athletes good luck.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Astrolabio targets world crown

VINCENT ASTROLABIO lines himself up as another Filipino world champion as he fights Australian Jason Moloney on May 13 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

byJosef Ramos
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

NHA, PNP complete UNTV semifinals cast

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, in overtime over the weekend to book a return trip to the semifinals of the UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

‘Chooks’ focus on Manila Masters

MANILA Chooks! now focuses on next month’s World Tour Manila Masters following the all-Filipino team’s promising performance in the recent FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest, according to head trainer Chico Lanete.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023