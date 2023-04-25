NHA, PNP complete UNTV semifinals cast

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, in overtime over the weekend to book a return trip to the semifinals of the UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Unable to win the match in regulation after some sloppy plays, the Responders erupted for 17 points while holding the Trailblazers to just three points to secure a semifinal berth in the league now on its ninth season.

Rollie Serrano starred for PNP with 27 points and four rebounds while Richard Villanueva added 22 points and five rebounds that made up for the anemic showing of former University of the East Red Warrior Olan Omiping, who got only points.

The NHA Home Masters clobbered the GSIS Furies, 88-71, on Marvin Mercado and Rodolfo Sumayang’s combined 31 points to secure the last semifinals slot.

In the lone Executive Face-Off match, the OP Executives rode on the hot shooting of Marvin Bayang and Franz Alvarez to down the Senator Bong Go-led Senate Sentinels, 63-58, for their second straight win in the seven-team field.

The Home Masters finished third (8-4 won-lost) to earn a semifinal date with No. 2 Armed Forces of the Philippines Cavaliers, while the Responders go up against No. 1 seed Judiciary Magis after finishing fourth with a 7-5 record.

Judiciary and AFP advanced outright to the best-of-three semifinals after finishing 1-2 in the two-phase eliminations. The series start on May 3.

Bayang and Alvarez banged in 16 points each while Go scattered 24 points.