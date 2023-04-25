Hotel Okura Manila celebrates first year at Newport World Resorts

As the sun rises over the east, Hotel Okura Manila celebrates a bountiful first anniversary at Newport World Resorts.

Across the eventful year, the Japanese luxury hotel succeeds in bringing together the mindfulness of Japanese omotenashi with the warmth of Filipino hospitality. Escape at Newport World Resorts with exclusive stays within the hotel’s elegantly built sanctuary and the fulfilling, unparalleled taste of Japanese fine dining.

Speaking on the hotel’s milestone, Hotel Okura Manila General Manager Jan Marshall shares, “Hotel Okura Manila is performing beyond our expectations. We are so fortunate to be a part of the first Integrated resort in the Philippines.”

The hotel located at Newport World Resorts soft-opened in December 2021 and officially launched last April 2022. Since then, it has elevated Japanese culture and lifestyle on Filipino soil through a commitment to the spirit of Wa, meaning harmony, and a partnership with the world-renowned hospitality interior design company HBA. Modern picturesque structures, an exquisite minimalist rock garden, and a breathtaking mountainous landscape paints the picture of zen in luxury across the hotel’s lobby atrium. Marshall adds, “There is no designed hotel like this in all of Southeast Asia.”

Step into the wonder of Japan and experience the signature omotenashi hospitality with Hotel Okura Manila’s One in Harmony room packages, a luxurious Japanese escape at the heart of the metro. The package includes a deluxe welcome amenity, daily breakfast for two (2) adults and two (2) kids, afternoon tea for two (2), and PHP 2,000 food and beverage credits at Yamazato Restaurant. The One in Harmony room packages price start at PHP 15,000 nett per night. Booking dates are from April 17 to May 20 for the stay period beginning on April 19 to May 30.

Hotel Okura Manila’s signature fine dining restaurants enchant the palette with the finest ingredients for a divine taste. Recognized for its unmatched quality, Yamazato, is regarded as one of the best Japanese restaurants in the Tatler Dining Guide 2023. Indulge in the restaurant’s premium teppanyaki menu, expertly crafted by Specialty Chef Katsuji Kato known for procuring only the highest quality seafood and meat from organic sources. Embark on a culinary journey from time-honored Japanese traditions to modern flavors and mastery with Seasonal Bento, only available for lunch at Yamazato Restaurant.

The anniversary celebrations continue through the weekend with the Kisetsu Buffet at Yawaragi Restaurant. The delectable spread of international dishes, Japanese specialties, and Filipino favorites form a harmonious dining experience that has become beloved by guests. With its delectable menu and stunning interior, Yawaragi hosted many VIP events throughout the year with more in the works including a collaboration with Hotel Okura Manila’s sister hotel at Bangkok and their Michelin star restaurant, Elements.

Following an outstanding first year, Hotel Okura Manila moves forward with upcoming global collaborations and showstopping projects to watch out for. Today, the sun sets on the luminous hotel with rays of prosperity and harmony for the future.

