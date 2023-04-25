‘History’s Greatest Heists’ with Pierce Brosnan premieres April 30 only on The History Channel

The HISTORY ™ Channel will premiere a new eight-episode series, History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, on April 30. It will air every Sunday at 9pm

Using dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling, cutting-edge visual effects, and first-person witness accounts, the show will explore the intricate schemes of some of the world’s most criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches.

Hosted by two-time Golden Globe Award nominee, film producer, and philanthropist Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, each one-hour episode uncovers the meticulous planning, daring execution, and shocking aftermath behind some of the most elaborate real-life heists in history, including the notorious Lufthansa Heist of New York, the half-billion-dollar Gardner Museum art theft, the Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, and more.

Brosnan is embedded into each heist through state-of-the-art technology to bring each global news headline to life by putting viewers at the heart of the action and breaking down every aspect of the plan, including the conniving team, the mark, the execution, and finally, the aftermath.

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan is produced for The HISTORY™ Channel by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment.

On April 22, the HISTORY™ Channel gathered Filipino fans and special guests for an interactive and experiential event at the Trinoma Activity Center. The event transported them back to the crime scene of The Antwerp Diamond Heist, where they were tasked to complete several missions inspired by the ambitious plan to steal more than $100 million of diamonds, gems, and cash from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. Participants who successfully accomplished all five missions were rewarded with special gift bags from The HISTORY™ Channel.

With highly innovative visual effects and compelling storytelling of History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan, you too can be in the center of the action. Watch the episodes beginning April 30, Sundays at 9pm, only on The HISTORY™ Channel.