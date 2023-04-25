GSIS to lend to members in Mindoro oil spill areas

STATE pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced through a statement it opened an emergency loan window for members in five areas in Oriental Mindoro affected by the oil spill.

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in a statement issued last Monday the state agency allocated P193.92 million in emergency loan. Veloso added the loanable amount could be tapped by 7,714 active members and old-age and disability pensioners in Calapan City as well as the municipalities of Baco, San Teodoro, Soccoro and Victoria.

He added the GSIS would accept loan applications until May 17, 2023.

Veloso said that qualified to apply are the following members: in active service and not on leave of absence without pay; those who have at least three months of paid premiums within the last six months prior to application; those have no pending administrative or criminal case; those that have no due and demandable loan; and, a member that has a net take-home pay of not lower than P5,000 after all required monthly obligations have been deducted.

Veloso said that old-age and disability pensioners are also qualified to apply if their resulting net monthly take-home pension after loan availment is at least 25 percent of their basic monthly pension.

“Members with existing emergency loan balance may borrow up to P40,000 to pay off their previous emergency loan balance and still receive a maximum net amount of P20,000. Meanwhile, pensioners and those without existing emergency loan may apply for a P20,000 loan,” he added.

The loan is payable in three years or 36 equal monthly installments at an interest rate of 6 percent per annum.

GSIS first offered the loan window to 5,170 members and pensioners in nine Oriental Mindoro areas with the application deadline until April 9.