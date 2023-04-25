Go electric and go Chinese

The United States makes an excellent invader and a dreadful occupier. One exception might be the Philippines in part as the US left the recipe for spaghetti sauce with hot dog slices and the English language. Otherwise, their track record is rather dismal.

The justification for the Korean War was reasonable as the peninsula was divided between the USSR and the US after World War 2. Stalin approved the invasion of the south and the US was forced to respond in this proxy war as Soviet jets were flying combat missions in support of their Communist North Korean brothers in arms. But the war was a catastrophe of biblical proportions as it cost approximately 3 million war fatalities and a larger proportional civilian death toll than World War II.

But the post-ceasefire period has seen the South Korean economy boom while the resource rich north regress to “Caveman Status” and almost no political movement has been made in 70 years. That is not to say that the Americans are at fault for the generational stalemate—and both China and the USSR have enjoyed twisting the US over Korea—but maybe the US could have been a better “occupier.”

In 1823, President James Monroe promulgated his “Monroe Doctrine” that any intervention in the political affairs of the Americas by foreign powers is a potentially hostile act against the US. You might think that Central and South America having lived under the yoke of European colonialism would have then and would continue to welcome Uncle Sam protecting their interests.

Yet it is China in the 21st century that is welcomed as the benevolent “occupier” from Mexico to Argentina. Nikkei Asia-January 2023: “The Bolivian government has chosen a Chinese consortium led by battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology to invest upward of $1 billion to develop untapped lithium deposits, with the ambitious goal of producing lithium batteries in the country by 2025.” Bolivia has the richest known lithium deposits in the world, with an estimated 21 million tons, or 24 percent of the global total supply.

US Department of State—2023: “There is no significant FDI from the United States in Bolivia, and there are no initiatives designed to encourage US investment specifically.”

In late 2001, the United States invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban government. After 20 years of “occupation,” the last of the US military forces withdrew on August 30, 2021, abandoning the Afghan National Army and since then the US has suspended operations of its Embassy in Kabul.

Islamic scholar Hibatullah Akhundzada who has led the Taliban since 2016 is now the “Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. Speaking to worshippers at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival, Akhundzada vowed “to keep ‘laws of infidels’ from Afghanistan.”

But “infidel” money is a separate issue.

A Chinese company, Gochin, has offered the Taliban $10 billion through a proposal to build key strategic infrastructure connecting north-south Afghanistan in

exchange for access to the country’s lithium reserves. The Economic Times—April 15, 2023: “Acting minister for Mine and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar, said Gochin stressed that the process of the lithium deposits will be done inside the country, and to process it, a hydroelectric dam will be built.”

But that is not all. Zimbabwe is home to Africa’s largest lithium reserves, which are also the fifth largest lithium reserves in the world. ESI Africa, March 23, 2023: “Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine Resource Group, and Chengzin Lithium Groups have already invested $678 million into lithium projects in Zimbabwe, and have acquired controlling shareholdings in Zimbabwe lithium mines over the past few months.”

The White House, April 17, 2023: “As part of President Biden’s goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030, the White House is announcing public and private commitments to support America’s historic transition to electric vehicles. These commitments are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to spur domestic manufacturing.”

No matter that someday the US may manufacture all its EV cars and batteries domestically, it will first be buying Chinese lithium that China obtained without ever firing a shot.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.